Black Widow Security

Black Widow Security

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June 2026

May 2026

Stop Scrolling. This Could Save Your Life.
Water safety: what to do if you or someone nearby is struggling in water.
  Black Widow Security
From Battleground to Boardroom: How Geopolitics Is Rewriting Executive Security
What the killing of Brian Thompson revealed about the gap at the heart of executive protection, and our recommendations.
  Black Widow Security
Spygate: How to get expelled from a play-off final without kicking a ball
If you like football, this one's for you.
  Black Widow Security
The Surveillance Skills Everyone Should Know
Are you being followed? The signs to look for, what to do if you find yourself in this position, and the one decision that matters most.
  Black Widow Security
Your Front Door Is Locked. Your Home Network Probably Isn’t.
The starting point to securing your digital home without hiring someone like me to do it for you. You’re welcome.
  Black Widow Security
My phone was snatched in London. I tracked it to Shenzhen.
What happened, what I did next, and the iPhone settings I wish I had turned on before it happened.
  Black Widow Security
Reading the Room.
The skill I used undercover, the science behind why it works, and four things anyone can do today to walk into any situation with an advantage.
  Black Widow Security

April 2026

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