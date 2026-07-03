Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Don't Read This
The power of reverse psychology: how I have used it in the field, how you can use it yourself, and how to spot it being used on you.
9 hrs ago
•
Black Widow Security
36
13
9
June 2026
The Oxygen of Publicity
A frank analysis of the relationship between terrorism and the media
Jun 16
•
Black Widow Security
21
6
11
The Art of the Con
From honey trapping to romance fraud: the playbook
Jun 8
•
Black Widow Security
36
12
17
The Security Problem at 35,000 Feet
What a Bluetooth device named 'BOMB' reveals about the state of aviation security in 2026, and why the real story is considerably bigger than one…
Jun 1
•
Black Widow Security
19
4
May 2026
Stop Scrolling. This Could Save Your Life.
Water safety: what to do if you or someone nearby is struggling in water.
May 28
•
Black Widow Security
24
6
4
From Battleground to Boardroom: How Geopolitics Is Rewriting Executive Security
What the killing of Brian Thompson revealed about the gap at the heart of executive protection, and our recommendations.
May 27
•
Black Widow Security
10
5
5
Spygate: How to get expelled from a play-off final without kicking a ball
If you like football, this one's for you.
May 24
•
Black Widow Security
19
7
4
The Surveillance Skills Everyone Should Know
Are you being followed? The signs to look for, what to do if you find yourself in this position, and the one decision that matters most.
May 20
•
Black Widow Security
47
1
15
Your Front Door Is Locked. Your Home Network Probably Isn’t.
The starting point to securing your digital home without hiring someone like me to do it for you. You’re welcome.
May 14
•
Black Widow Security
29
3
6
My phone was snatched in London. I tracked it to Shenzhen.
What happened, what I did next, and the iPhone settings I wish I had turned on before it happened.
May 9
•
Black Widow Security
18
4
1
Reading the Room.
The skill I used undercover, the science behind why it works, and four things anyone can do today to walk into any situation with an advantage.
May 7
•
Black Widow Security
163
1
42
April 2026
Your instincts are better than you think. Here's why that matters.
From the field, the science, and a law named after a 29-year-old who should still be alive.
Apr 24
•
Black Widow Security
32
5
13
© 2026 Black Widow Security
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts