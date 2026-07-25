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Brent Naseath's avatar
Brent Naseath
5d

I've seen this happen too much and experienced it myself. This article describes it well. It happens as much to men as it does to women. Unfortunately, the people suffering are also often in illusion and you can't help them or tell them.

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Naveen Vasudeva's avatar
Naveen Vasudeva
5d

Reading this was uncomfortable because I recognised myself in it. I don’t think I ever called it abuse at the time. I just thought I was failing.

Looking back, what strikes me isn’t the violence or even the manipulation. It’s how completely my frame of reference changed. You stop judging yourself by what you know to be true and start judging yourself by someone else’s version of you. You apologise for things you haven’t done. You question memories you were once certain of. You begin to wonder whether you’re the problem.

That’s what stayed with me after reading this. Not the behaviours themselves, but how quietly another person can reshape the way you see yourself. I suspect many men, particularly Asian men, never speak about this because we don’t even recognise it while it’s happening. We don’t see ourselves as being abused. We just believe we’ve become the person we’re being told we are.

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