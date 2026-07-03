Black Widow Security

Black Widow Security

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neal Fargo's avatar
Neal Fargo
3h

I used this the other day to get a prescription filled that was not supposed to available until after 3:00 PM the following day. I simply said (truthfully as well), that my doctor wanted me to start on it in the morning and I was a bit concerned. Was there any chance that even as little as one dose was somewhere on the shelf and I'd be glad to return tomorrow for the rest?

The girl considered and asked me to wait for a bit. She gave me the full 90 day supply! Of course I thanked her for going out of her way and that it meant a lot to me. I made a friend at the pharmacy.

Reply
Share
GMan's avatar
GMan
3h

Great article. Title worked on me.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Black Widow Security · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture