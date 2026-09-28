Forgive me, I have been absent for a month, which I should probably account for. The first part of it was a holiday, a proper one, to a place which genuinely had no signal or WiFi, and it was heavenly. The second part was a protective surveillance task that has swallowed every waking hour since I got back, and which I will not be describing beyond confirming that it exists. My intention was to return gently, with something considered and slow.

Then on Sunday 27th September, I read that five men had been arrested in a Gloucestershire village in the early hours, that a major incident had been declared, that bomb disposal teams were working on three vans parked on a country lane, and that the lane in question runs towards RAF Fairford. Whatever gentle return I had in mind did not survive that, I served in the Royal Air Force and there are certain instincts about base security that are etched into you.

This investigation is fast evolving, whilst writing this article all five men were released on police bail on Monday afternoon, no one has been charged and the investigation is very much continuing. I have no intention of speculating about who they are, what they meant to do, or whether anybody directed them, because those questions belong to investigators now and possibly to a court later, and because speculation at this stage does genuine damage to the prospect of a fair trial. What I can usefully do is lay out what has actually been established, explain why this particular patch of Gloucestershire matters, and offer a professional read on the parts that are already worth thinking about.

What is known

Gloucestershire Police took a call at a 0045hrs on Sunday morning reporting three suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford. Armed officers responded and arrested five men in the Whelford area on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, and all five were later further arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, at which point Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) took the investigation over.

A major incident followed, with around eighty-five households evacuated, a four hundred metre cordon thrown around the scene and army explosive ordnance disposal specialists spending the day examining the three vans, which were parked roughly four hundred metres from the base. Journalists standing near the perimeter that evening heard what sounded like two controlled detonations, and aerial footage showed a disposal robot moving between the vehicles with their rear doors open and dark objects on the ground beside them, Police have not said publicly what was inside.

By Monday 28 September, counter-terrorism police had confirmed that all five men are British nationals aged between twenty-three and twenty-five, resident in the London areas of Camden, Westminster and Willesden, none of which have been named. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor confirmed outside New Scotland Yard that following extensive interviews all five were being released on police bail, subject to stringent conditions on their movement and their contact with others. He was careful to stress that this does not mean the investigation has ended and that the men remain under investigation across multiple lines of inquiry. Andy Burnham has confirmed that he would chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee to establish the full picture, and the cordon around the base and the neighbouring homes remained in place.

The Iranian embassy in London, meanwhile, issued a statement categorically rejecting and condemning what it described as unfounded and malicious speculation linking Iran to the arrests, and reserving the right to take legal measures over what it called damaging media narratives.

That is the entirety of the confirmed picture, and everything sitting beyond it is inference, including the particular inference that more or less everybody reached on Sunday afternoon.

The woman on the lane

The detail I have not been able to stop turning over is how this was found, and what happened in the hours afterwards.

A woman was driving home to Whelford from a party in the small hours when she came upon three vans blocking a quiet road and, standing near them, a group of men in hoods and balaclavas. She turned her car around, and as she did the men scattered, some into the surrounding fields and some, as she saw it, towards the air base itself. She drove clear, called 999 within a few minutes, and then messaged a local WhatsApp group telling her neighbours to lock their doors. Armed police were with her in roughly ten to fifteen minutes.

Speaking afterwards, she said the men would have seen her headlights and probably assumed she was the police, and that it appeared she had derailed whatever was being planned, which is a fairly generous way of describing what she did. Then she said the thing that first stayed with me, which is that a plucky amateur should not be spotting unusual activity at one in the morning when the air base is on high alert.

She has since said that having called 999 at 0136hrs, with police therefore aware of three vans sitting within metres of people’s houses, the village itself was not evacuated until 0600hrs that morning. She said nobody from the police had since been in touch to ask her anything about what she saw, that officers appeared to her hyper-focused on the base while showing no regard for the village, and that the only warning her neighbours received in the intervening hours was the message she sent to a WhatsApp group herself. Her phrase for it was that somebody had “dropped the ball.”

I want to put two things beside that before drawing anything from it. The first is that her account of the timings and the police account do not currently match, since counter-terrorism police have described a call about suspicious vehicles at around a 0045hrs, roughly an hour before hers, which suggests she was not the first person to raise the alarm and may not have been the trigger for the response at all. The Defence Secretary has said she had only a partial picture, which is both true of any witness and a slightly convenient thing for a minister to say. The second is that an unexplained vehicle near a defence site is not something you can safely move people past until somebody qualified has looked at it, and a four hour gap between first report and evacuation may reflect exactly that, because rushing eighty-five households along a lane you have not yet cleared can kill more people than leaving them indoors.

Having said all that, I think her underlying point survives the caveats, and it is the reason I wanted to write this piece at all. Protection of a site like Fairford works in rings, from the flight line outwards through the wire, then the approach, then the wider area the base sits in and depends on. The inner rings are often heavily resourced, technically monitored and rehearsed until the drills are muscle memory. The outer ones are deliberately thinner, because you cannot fence a county, and they rest instead on patrolling, liaison with the local force and the ordinary attentiveness of people who live nearby.

Everything that happened on Sunday happened in that outer ring. The thing that interrupted it was not a sensor or a patrol or any piece of surveillance technology but ordinary human observation. And the people who then spent four hours asleep alongside three uncleared vans were the same people whose vigilance the whole outer ring quietly depends upon. Whatever the operational justification turns out to be, and there may well be a good one, the lived experience of that night was of a village which felt like an afterthought to the installation it sits beside. That is a protective security problem as much as a public relations one, because the moment a community concludes that its own safety ranks below the fence, you have started to erode the very thing that made the detection work in the first place.

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Why Fairford

For readers outside the UK, and for those here who know it mainly as the place the air show happens, Fairford is not an ordinary station.

It is British-owned and American-operated under an arrangement dating back to the Cold War, run day to day by the United States Air Force’s 420th Air Base Squadron, and it serves as the preferred forward operating location in Europe for the bombers of US Air Force Global Strike Command. It has one of the longest flight lines in the country and hangars built for aircraft that most airfields cannot accommodate, and it has hosted U-2 reconnaissance aircraft since 2019. In peacetime it is quiet in a way that rather disguises what it is, and Whelford is one of the routes people take to the Royal International Air Tattoo each July.

Since February it has been something else altogether. Following the outbreak of the war with Iran, Fairford became the hub for American B-1 and B-52 operations, and in March three B-1B Lancers landed there after what is understood to have been the first US strike mission against Iran flown from British soil, an arrangement the then prime minister agreed on limited terms restricted to Iranian missile sites while making his opposition to the war itself quite clear. In July, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps named Fairford’s use by American bombers specifically, and said that any base used for aggression against Iranian territory constituted a legitimate target for its forces.

I am setting those facts beside one another quite deliberately and then leaving them there, because joining them up is exactly what investigators are doing at the moment with evidence I do not have. Police are understood to be examining a possible Iranian link as one line among several, which is not a conclusion, though a great many people spent Sunday treating it as one, and Tehran has denied any involvement in terms that were notably forceful.

The confirmation that the men are British is worth discussing, because a good many people will read it as settling the question and it does nothing of the sort. Iranian-linked operations across Europe have for several years worked through local intermediaries rather than through anybody resembling an intelligence officer, which is why this country has sanctioned a European criminal network for precisely that role and why MI5 talks about proxies rather than agents. Five British men in their twenties is entirely consistent with a state-directed operation, entirely consistent with a domestic plot owing nothing to any state, and entirely consistent with several other possibilities I could name but won’t. Nationality tells you where somebody holds a passport and remarkably little else about who, if anyone, was directing them.

What I will say is that when the government designated the IRGC under its new state threats power in July, the argument I made at the time was that designation is a floor rather than a ceiling. It hands police and the security services a legal tool they did not previously have, and it does not dismantle a single network or alter the intentions of anybody already committed. Whatever Sunday eventually turns out to have been, we have spent this year being told repeatedly by MI5, by ministers and by the Guard Corps itself that the threat picture in this country now includes actors prepared to move against physical targets on British soil, and nobody will be able to claim afterwards that the warnings were subtle.

The bail decision

The release of all five today will be read by a good many people as evidence that the case has collapsed, and I would caution against that reading as strongly as I cautioned on Sunday against the opposite one.

Pre-charge bail with stringent conditions is a normal instrument in complex investigations, and it is what happens when detectives have extracted what custody can give them and the work has moved into devices, financial records, communications data and forensics, none of which is quicker for having the subjects in a cell. It can also, of course, mean that the evidential picture is weaker than the first forty-eight hours suggested. Both are entirely possible, the police have said explicitly that the investigation continues across multiple lines, and anyone declaring tonight which of the two it is does not know.

What I would say is that the decision to release was taken by people who have seen the interviews and the contents of the vans, and that a prime minister does not convene Cobra over an investigation he believes has evaporated. Those two facts sit slightly awkwardly together in public, and the resulting confusion is the price of a system where almost nothing about the reasoning can be explained at the time.

What I think

The detection in this case worked, and it worked through the least technological part of the entire apparatus, which is worth saying plainly at a moment when so much money is going into sensors and analytics. If you’ve read my previous articles you know how much I drone on about behaviour detection, People who know what their own road looks like at one in the morning remain among the most sensitive detection instruments available to us, and the reason we are told so relentlessly on the railways to “see it and say it” is that this particular mechanism keeps functioning when the cleverer systems happen to be looking elsewhere.

What is less comfortable is what happened after the call, and whether the community which supplied that vigilance was treated as part of the protective picture or as scenery around it.

The last thing I have is a question rather than a view. Britain has agreed to host American strike operations against a state which has said openly that it regards such hosts as legitimate targets, and that was a sovereign decision taken by an elected government which I have no intention of relitigating here. Decisions of that scale carry a domestic security cost, and the people who pay it first are not in Westminster but in places like Whelford, where eighty-five households were turned out of their homes on a Sunday morning. If we are going to make choices like that, those communities are owed a serious conversation about what protecting them actually involves, and I have not yet heard anyone in government begin one.

Safety and Security. From someone hired to protect.

Ps, thanks for having me back.