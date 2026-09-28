Black Widow Security

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Neal Fargo's avatar
Neal Fargo
5d

Excellent overview. Thank you. 👍💯

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Marianne Milner's avatar
Marianne Milner
5d

So well written and informative. Have you ever written a book ? Or considered? If not I’d be first in the queue to purchase one . You write so well and very interesting - you clearly are extremely knowledgeable in the security sector. Thank you

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