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Dudu Dekel's avatar
Dudu Dekel
Jun 8

Very helpful deep dive into the red flags. The point about listening to your initial 'instinct' when something feels wrong is a powerful and practical piece of advice. Appreciate the detailed analysis.

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MildRed's avatar
MildRed
Jun 14

A fantastic article.

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