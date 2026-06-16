Black Widow Security

Black Widow Security

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Jun 16

The Deep State-media complex wants to pretend this is a problem of “misinformation” only when ordinary people spread the wrong narrative. No. The problem is deeper. Terrorists, rioters, activists, propagandists, legacy media, and algorithms all understand fear is fuel. A false name can burn a city. A buried fact can destroy trust. A graphic video can force accountability or light the match for mob violence. The answer is not censorship. The answer is discipline: verify first, publish carefully, name institutional failures, deny terrorists glamour, and punish incitement. In the algorithmic age, every citizen is a publisher.

Reply
Share
Osamah Almokdad's avatar
Osamah Almokdad
Jun 16

The traditional “oxygen of publicity” model assumes that publicity is supplied by identifiable media gatekeepers. Southport suggests that the oxygen is now produced by an amplification system: information gaps, influencer incentives, recommender algorithms and audience participation.

Denying direct platforming may still matter, but silence is not necessarily informational neutrality. When authoritative information moves more slowly than speculation, the vacuum itself becomes operational terrain.

The strategic task is therefore not simply to suppress publicity, but to reduce narrative conversion: the speed at which uncertainty is transformed into a coherent hostile story, and that story into mobilisation or violence. Effective communication must allow verified information to outrun manipulation without compromising justice or operational security.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Black Widow Security and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Black Widow Security · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture