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Marianne Milner's avatar
Marianne Milner
5d

A very honest and thought provoking read . Thank you

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The Observatory's avatar
The Observatory
5d

I really enjoyed this. What stood out to me was the analytical discipline throughout. Rather than trying to answer questions that nobody outside the system can answer, it carefully separates evidence from inference and keeps uncertainty where uncertainty genuinely exists. That makes the argument much stronger.

What also struck me was the systems perspective. The article shows that the real issue is not simply whether one individual should or should not have received protection, but how an institution makes risk decisions when much of the relevant intelligence must remain secret. That tension between operational secrecy and public accountability is difficult to resolve, and I think you've explained it in a balanced, professional way without slipping into partisanship.

Your closing question is particularly thought-provoking. It left me wondering whether, when individual decisions cannot be scrutinised because the evidence is necessarily classified, the real question becomes whether we can have confidence in the institution and the process making those decisions.

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